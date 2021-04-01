Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 7.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. 16,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,461,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.