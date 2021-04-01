BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIMI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

