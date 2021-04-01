Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ASTC stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.78. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

