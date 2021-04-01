Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 77.6% in March

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
AMYT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.77 million and a PE ratio of -16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
