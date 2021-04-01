Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Meritor worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Meritor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTOR opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

