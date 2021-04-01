The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

