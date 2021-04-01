Credit Suisse AG Acquires 28,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $8,019,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

