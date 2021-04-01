Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 84.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop stock opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

