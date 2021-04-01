Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

AXS stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

