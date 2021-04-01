Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,647 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

