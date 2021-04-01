GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $103.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GATX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after purchasing an additional 401,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

