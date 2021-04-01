Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $9,386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.