Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOV. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MOV opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.