Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,906 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

