StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

