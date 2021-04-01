Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. Herc has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Herc by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Herc by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Herc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.