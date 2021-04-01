Tyler W. K. Head Sells 299,970 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

