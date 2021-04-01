MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky Sells 4,603,123 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MP stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

