C. David Cone Sells 34,153 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
C. David Cone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
