C. David Cone Sells 34,153 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 21st, C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

