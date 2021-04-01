eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in eHealth were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in eHealth by 35.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in eHealth by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

EHTH stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

