Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $223,602,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,106.50 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,112.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 704.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Truist raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,279.58.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

