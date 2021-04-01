Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $224.14 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.84. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.