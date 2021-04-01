Barclays PLC Has $138,000 Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

