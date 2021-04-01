Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Separately, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.65 on Thursday. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

