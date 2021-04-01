Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AQUA opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $7,489,182.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

