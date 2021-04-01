Morgan Stanley Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.58.

EPD stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

