Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

DISCA opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 453,395 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

