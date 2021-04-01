Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

