Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Provident Financial worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROV opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

