Barclays PLC Has $153,000 Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

