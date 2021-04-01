Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

