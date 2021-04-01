Barclays PLC Has $157,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 250,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

