Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.