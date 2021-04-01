iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

