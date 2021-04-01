Citigroup Inc. Has $194,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of ANDE opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.