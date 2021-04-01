Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 in the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.