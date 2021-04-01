Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 777 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.64 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

