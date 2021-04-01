Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

