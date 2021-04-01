Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

