Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.86 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.01 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total transaction of $136,054.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,815.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

