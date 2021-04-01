PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $151.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.40.

PEP opened at $141.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

