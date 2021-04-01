Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

