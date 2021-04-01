Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.36.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $58.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.