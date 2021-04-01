Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $521.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $357.51 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

