Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,264 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $447.49 million, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

