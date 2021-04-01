Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,283,750.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

