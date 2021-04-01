Gordon Allan Johnston Sells 35,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

