Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $2,812,463.79 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,812,463.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

