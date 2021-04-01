Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

