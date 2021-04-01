Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 563.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

