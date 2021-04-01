Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 563.0 days.
OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.